Why love is lovely but isn’t really that precious

BENGALURU: Love feels like it is the most precious thing in the world when it happens. It feels like something that is literally worth everything one can think of, and sometimes, we do exactly that – prioritise that love so highly that we let everything else go for a toss, even actively discarding all else. In the desperate highs and lows of falling and being in love, wanting so much to somehow be loved back the way we want to be loved, and in the incredibly singular focus that love can give, we can pretty much get so obsessive about it, that we will do anything to hold on to the feeling – we could lie, cheat, steal and more.

Thing is, love isn’t really that precious.

Anyone who has lived through a love or few know that love, however amazing it might be, is one dimension of life – not the only one. We can and do live through heartbreaks. We can and do live without love, being alone, just by ourselves. Some for two nights or one, and some for all their years, to loosely quote Vikram Seth’s poem, “All you who sleep tonight.”

It can get very harsh and even despairing when love starts to crack and threatening to fall apart altogether. At such times, if we gave ourselves the time and space to see ourselves through all that pain, we could come out on the other side and realise that love is, after all, not everything.