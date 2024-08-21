Bengaluru: Lokayukta inspects lakes, orders removal of encroachments

BENGALURU: Following a slew of complaints on poor lake management in the Mahadevpura Zone, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil directed that the lacunae surrounding the Vibhutipura Lake Development Project be fixed, and set a month’s deadline for officials to clear encroachments and establish the boundary of the water body. The Lokayukta also warned of action if officials failed to protect the city’s water bodies.

A team including Upalokayukta Justices KN Phanindra and B Veerappa went on inspection, where they summoned officials from the BBMP Lake division, Zonal Commissioner, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, and Revenue Department.

The officials were asked about the non-accumulation of water in the Vibhutipura lake, despite the downpour in recent days. The team also asked the Assistant Director of Land Records for a survey. The officials were to identify encroachments and submit a report within 20 days and gave the Palike a month to clear all encroachments. Meanwhile, it must be noted that 3-4 buildings have encroached on the lake space.

The Lokayukta also asked for water quality to be regularly checked, and directed the environment pollution officials to submit a report.

After locals apprised the Lokayukta that home guards had been attacked by some miscreants, he ordered that a police beat be despatched in the morning and evening to protect the public in the vicinity.

The team also visited Doddanekkundi Lake, where the surveyor informed that about 2 acres and 6 guntas of area is encroached. Residents alleged that apartment complexes and villas are being constructed on encroached lake land.

The BBMP Lake Department has been asked to give details about the Rs 14-crore works at Doddanekundi Lake.