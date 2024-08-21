Routines & resilience

BENGALURU: The toned physique of Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston might seem like an unattainable dream, but it’s far from impossible. The Friends star has given us a glimpse into her workout routine, which prominently features mat Pilates alongside Reformer Pilates. Aniston’s endorsement may have inspired many to join the growing mat Pilates trend.

Mat Pilates is a form of Pilates performed on the floor using a mat, rather than specialised equipment like reformers or chairs. It focuses on building core strength, flexibility, balance, and overall body awareness. Mat Pilates exercises often include controlled movements that engage the deep muscles of the abdomen, back, and pelvis, as well as the limbs, to improve posture and stability.

Pooja Sharma, a fitness and wellness coach and avid traveller, was drawn to mat Pilates for its flexibility. “The reason so many people are trying this is because of how accessible it is. You don’t need a studio, and it’s perfect for those who travel. All you need is a mat, and you can do it at home,” says Sharma.

Akshita Luthria, who works in branding, started practising mat Pilates six months ago for a different reason. “I used to go to the gym, but the traffic has become unbearable. When I found out about mat Pilates, I had an amazing instructor who guided me through it. It’s been both effective and intense,” says Luthria.

Many wonder whether mat Pilates is as effective as Reformer Pilates. Kavita Prakash, a Pilates instructor with 15 years of experience, clarifies that mat Pilates is rooted in the six key principles of Pilates: control, centring, breathing, concentration, flow, and precision. “Mat Pilates is the foundation of the entire pilates discipline. It relies on body weight for training and resistance, making it quite challenging. People often see quicker results, although the effects can fade faster too. Props like rings, resistance bands, and balls are also incorporated to increase difficulty,” says Shetty, adding that Joseph Pilates, the founder, originally developed 34 mat exercises that are still practised today.