Bengaluru Apollo Prostate Institute introduces new steam therapy for enlarged prostate

BENGALURU: The Apollo Prostate Institute introduced a treatment module for prostate conditions, integrating all globally approved modalities. Among the advancements is steam or rezum therapy for treating enlarged prostates.

Prostate enlargement, or Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), affects many men over 50 in India, but symptoms are increasingly seen in younger adults as well. The prostate, located between the urinary bladder and passage, typically begins to enlarge after age 25 and can significantly impact urinary function by ages 45-50.

Dr T Manohar, Chief of Urology Services at Apollo Hospital, explained the treatment, which allows patients to choose their preferred method after understanding the benefits and drawbacks of each option. Steam or rezum therapy involves injecting steam (100-113 degree Celsius) into targeted areas of the prostate using a disposable device, a procedure lasting 10-15 minutes.

It is performed under mild sedation or local anaesthesia, with patients typically discharged the same day. Dr Manohar noted that this technique is particularly advantageous for young adults who experience side-effects from medications or wish to preserve sexual functions.