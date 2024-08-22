MP Surya suggests Singapore model to manage congestion in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday called the attention of the government to problems challenging Bengaluru city, in a letter to DCM DK Shivakumar which he also tweeted.

Surya suggested that Bengaluru needs to experiment with out-of-the-box solutions like the odd-even model or Singapore model of limiting the number of cars, or anything radical that works in the short term. He tweeted, “The traffic scene in Bengaluru is getting more distressing every passing day. Even Sundays, which used to be relatively easier, are becoming as nightmarish as weekdays,’’ he said.

“Every day, we are adding thousands of new private vehicles on the roads which is adding to the problem. Even running errands to neighbourhood stores takes so much time. City roads, including small lanes in residential areas, are way beyond their carrying capacity, and there is no space to make more roads... Clearly, we are not doing enough to reduce the number of private vehicles on road and increase public transport options. BMTC is crowded. Metro, during peak hours, is so packed you feel suffocated. The high charging Uber Ola taxis are not reliable and take forever to turn up at your location. Autorickshaws simply cancel rides on you...”

“Our footpaths are not pedestrian friendly, and in most places are encroached by hawkers. The condition of roads across the city is pathetic, with potholes and unscientific humps. BBMP and its officials turn a blind eye to all the commercial developments in residential areas...” Surya tweeted.