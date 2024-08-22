Resident doctors end strike after Karnataka CM’s assurance

BENGALURU: After nearly ten days of striking, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) has unofficially called off their protest after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who assured a 25% increase in their stipends.

On Wednesday morning, before leaving for Bagalkot, CM Siddaramaiah met with KARD members at his residence in Bengaluru. The doctors highlighted their concerns, stating that despite working 70-80 hours a week, their earnings remained low. They also requested that their stipend be adjusted for inflation annually.

Following discussions, the CM confirmed that the stipend for postgraduates and super-specialty resident doctors would be increased by 25%, noting that further increases could not be managed under current financial constraints. However, there will be no hike for medical interns, whose stipends are deemed sufficient.

A KARD member confirmed that, starting today, KARD members will resume non-emergency services, including outpatient departments and elective surgeries. However, they are yet to receive the official order regarding the stipend adjustment from the CM.