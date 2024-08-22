Three stab autorickshaw driver over illicit relationship in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old auto driver was stabbed by three individuals over an alleged illicit relationship with a woman. The incident occurred in the Nayandahalli slum quarters in the Byatarayanapura police station limits on Monday night.

The victim is identified as Karthik, and the police are on the lookout for accused persons - Surya, Vinod, and Sathisha.

The police said that Karthik had an illicit relationship with Surya’s wife despite being warned by Surya and brother Vinod. Despite repeated warnings, he continued to call and message her. On Monday around 11 pm, the trio called Karthik near the Nayandahalli slum quarters. An argument ensued, which escalated into an attack, where they allegedly stabbed him in the stomach, and hit his head with a stick. Karthik tried to escape and call his family members.

The family rushed to the spot and found him bleeding, and rushed him to Victoria Hospital. Based on a complaint by Karthik’s sister, a case have been registered. The accused are absconding. Further investigation is on.