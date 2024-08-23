Bengaluru

BIS Bengaluru conducts course on packaged drinking water

On the second day, attendees visited Bisleri International Pvt Ltd for a practical demonstration of plant operations.
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Bengaluru Branch, concluded a two-day Capsule Course on Packaged Drinking Water.
Photo | Express
Express News Service
BENGALURU: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Bengaluru Branch, concluded a two-day Capsule Course on Packaged Drinking Water, held on August 19 and 20. The course was wrapped up with a visit to Bisleri International Pvt Ltd in Bidadi, Bengaluru.

The first day of the programme saw participation from over 60 industry professionals, including quality control personnel, chemists, microbiologists, and licensed proprietors of packaged drinking water.

The chief guest, Dr Anu Appaiah, retired senior principal scientist from the Food Protectants and Infestation Control Department at CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysuru, addressed pressing industry issues. On the second day, attendees visited Bisleri International Pvt Ltd for a practical demonstration of plant operations.

packaged drinking water
BIS Bengaluru

