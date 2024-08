BENGALURU: Bengaluru Rural MP and cardiologist Dr CN Manjunath performs an angioplasty, and stent procedure on a 54-year-old patient with kidney failure, addressing a heavily calcified 90% blockage. The operation, carried out at The Bangalore Hospital in Jayanagar, features advanced orbital atherectomy device. The device is used to treat blocked arteries and works by spinning a small, abrasive tip.