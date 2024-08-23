Karnataka: Trains cancelled at Yesvantpur station due to foundation works

BENGALURU: Multiple trains have been cancelled due to the foundation work for the air concourse being taken up at Yesvantpur railway station. Platforms 2 and 3 will not be operated for 15 days from August 21 to September 4, while platform numbers 4 and 5 will not be operational from September 5 to 19, said a release.

The following trains will be fully cancelled with the dates mentioned in brackets:

Tumakuru-KSR Bengaluru (Tr no. 06576) and KSR Bengaluru-Tumakuru (Tr no. 06575) on August 21 to 31 and September 1 to 19; Secunderabad-Yesvantpur (Tr no. 12735) on August 21, 23, 25, 28 and 30, and September 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15 and 18; while Yesvantpur-Secunderabad (Tr no. 12736) on August 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29, and September 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16 and 19. The Yesvantpur-Kochuveli Express (Tr no. 12257) on August 20, 22, 25, 27 and 29, and September 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15 and 17, while the Kochuveli-Yesvantpur Express (Tr no. 12258) will be cancelled on August 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30, and September 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16 and 18.

Partial cancellation

The KSR Bengaluru-Kuppam will be cancelled from August 21 to 31, and September 1 to 19 between KSR Bengaluru and Kuppam. 22 more trains will be partially cancelled between Yesvantpur and Chikkabanavara, Hebbal and Yelahanka.