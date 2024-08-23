Screening protocol for Mpox at Bengaluru airport soon

BENGALURU: Mpox or Monkeypox, a viral infection with symptoms similar to smallpox, has raised alarm following Pakistan’s recent confirmation of its first case. Experts suggest that India, which shares a significant expatriate population with Pakistan, may soon report Mpox cases.

State health officials told TNIE that the department is already discussing the new guidelines expected to be issued shortly by the Central government, to address the looming threat and enhance preparedness across the state.

An official said screening and monitoring protocols may soon be implemented at Bengaluru airport, as airports are considered major points of infection for Mpox. “Given the high volume of international travellers, these measures are crucial for detecting and preventing the spread of the virus from affected regions into India,” the official added.

Until the new guidelines are in place, the department will go by CD alert - Nation Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) 2022, for Mpox, an official stated.

WHAT IS MPOX

Dr Swati Rajagopal, Consultant in Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine at Aster CMI Hospital, explained that Mpox is a rare viral infection characterized by flu-like symptoms and a distinctive rash. Mpox transmits through close contact with an infected person or animal’s rash, scabs or body fluids. Transmission can also occur, though less commonly, through contaminated materials like clothing or bedding, she added. Symptoms to monitor include fever, chills, headache, body pain, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue, followed by a rash that typically appears 1-4 days after the onset of fever. The rash begins as flat spots and progresses to pus-filled blisters

WHAT CAN BE DONE

Dr Anantha Padmanabha, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, suggested that state governments should take proactive steps to prepare for a potential Mpox outbreak. Key measures include enhancing surveillance and monitoring systems to detect and track cases swiftly and establish clear protocols for contact tracing and quarantine. Governments should also stockpile vaccines, therapeutics and personal protective equipment (PPE), while ensuring that healthcare workers are adequately trained in Mpox diagnosis. Experts suggest that public awareness campaigns are essential to educate citizens about prevention strategies. Engaging with at-risk communities to build trust and encourage timely reporting of suspected cases is crucial