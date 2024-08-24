Bengaluru: Teams start seizing PoP Ganesha idols

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner KN Dayanand has ordered the setting up of a committee consisting of the tahsildar, executive officer and gram panchayat PDO to grant permission for Ganesha pandals and to implement the ban on Plaster of Paris Ganesha idols.

Dayanand took part in a meeting with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Friday to discuss the preparation for the Ganesha festival.

“The BBMP has already announced forming a committee at the zonal level to grant permission for Ganesha pandals and processions. The main focus is peaceful celebrations. Teams have been told to ensure water bodies are not polluted and strictly implement the ban on PoP Ganesha idol immersion. The teams have already seized a few idols,” said Dayanand.

Meanwhile, Girinath has directed officials to ensure that ambulances, fire and emergency teams, and divers, and home guards are deputed at lakes identified for Ganesha idol immersion.

The engineers have been instructed to fill potholes. The chief commissioner also asked officials to deploy a team from the electricity department during the festival to prevent any power-related emergencies.

To avoid rush at kalyanis, he chief directed officials to deploy adequate mobile immersion tanks in all assembly constituencies.