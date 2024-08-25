30-year-old undergoes plastic surgery after being attacked by drunk men in Bengaluru road rage

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old private firm employee, Ravi (name changed) from Odisha had to undergo plastic surgery after broken glass pieces from his spectacles cut his face, when he was chased and attacked by three drunk men in a road rage case near the Bosch signal in Adugodi police station limits.

Ravi, a resident of JP Nagar while going on his two-wheeler, advised the accused to put the indicator as they suddenly cut through the Marble Road and he was about to hit them. Frustrated over this, the accused chased and stopped him. They were joined by another person.

One of them punched his face through the helmet's visor space following which his specs completely broke. When the victim removed his helmet, the accused left after seeing him bleeding profusely. The victim with a bleeding face then went to Adugodi police station and filed his complaint.

While speaking to TNIE, the victim was very upset as the police have not made any breakthrough in the case. He said that he has got nine stitches on his face.

The incident happened on Tuesday night between 7.30 pm and 8 pm. The black colour two-wheeler which the accused were riding had no number plate and headlight. The accused who were riding without helmets suddenly came from 4th cross and cut through Marble Road. As there was no headlight, Ravi was unable to notice the vehicle and was about to hit them.

"While I was being attacked, there were many people who stood as mute spectators. A cop who was going on a patrolling bike did not come to help me despite my request to him," said Ravi.

"The accused were speaking in Kannada and looked like some anti-social elements. The worst is the delay by the police in arresting the accused despite there being many CCTVs in the vicinity," he added.

The Adugodi police said that they are yet to arrest the accused and have got some clues.

Further investigations are on.