Karnataka Governor launches coffee table book on Indian cuisine

BENGALURU: Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday released a coffee table book - ‘Poshan Utsav’ - at Raj Bhavan.

Speaking at the event, the Governor commended the efforts of the team that travelled across 26 states to gather material on India’s diverse folk culture. The book delves into the connection between food, spirituality, science, sociology and the environment.

He also appreciated them for the engaging presentation of food and nutrition related cultural practices across the country.

He also highlighted the significance of the book in showcasing India’s knowledge of nutrition, intricately woven into social customs, rituals, folklore, festivals and cultural expression. Also noting that Indian food is rich in nutrition, taste and cultural value, he emphasized the importance of preserving and passing down the culinary heritage through generations.

The event was organised by Deendayal Research Institute. Also present on the occasion was Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje. Shobha underscored the importance of returning to traditional Indian dietary practices to combat modern health challenges, and urged the youth to embrace the nutritional wisdom of ancient India, which once played a crucial role in maintaining public health.