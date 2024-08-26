Heartfelt on heartbreaks

BENGALURU: Heartbreaks are always painful irrespective of age. Singer Kamakshi Khanna’s EP Heartbreak 2020, which was released earlier this year, explores new-age loneliness and heartbreak. The singer brought her EP to Bengaluru with a live performance, as part of her eight-city Heartbreak 2020 India Tour.

The singer, who has lent vocals to Tere Jaisa from the second season of Kota Factory and her singles Qareeb and Duur, has made a buzz with the EP. Needless to say, she opened to a young audience in the city. “Bengaluru has always had a vibrant audience of music lovers across all genres. It feels great to go back after so many years. It was also special because Bengaluru was the first city I was performing live in for the first time with my band,” says Khanna, who staged her live show on Friday.

Khanna has been working on all the songs in the EP for the past four years. “Choosing a theme like heartbreak for an album launch resonates with many because heartbreak is a universal experience, especially in today’s chaotic world of modern loneliness.

The album, Heartbreak 2020, delves into the complexities of situationships and relationships, and captures the raw emotions that often define our 20s – uncertainty, yearning, and the search for connection,” she says. Though the music has made a buzz in the fraternity, taking the songs to different cities has always been on Khanna’s mind. “A self-produced tour has been a dream in the making for quite some time, and I am incredibly grateful that it has finally come to fruition,” says Khanna.

However, it was not with its own set of challenges. “Some of the basic problems involved logistics about the venues. It’s the first time I’m doing something like this independently, so I’ll be relying on ticket sales to make ends meet,” says Khanna with a nervous smile.

Post the tour, Khanna is planning to continue writing new music but is trying to keep it spontaneous. “After the tour, I’m going to be travelling a lot, taking some down time to spend with my family and look for inspiration to expand my knowledge and understanding of music and sound! I also have some collaborations in the pipeline,” she says.