Of cakes & bakes

BENGALURU: In 2020, as the world came to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many found themselves at a crossroads. Sanjana Christa Pavamani, the granddaughter of the late veteran film producer S Pavamani, was one such individual. A professional photographer, her thriving career suddenly came to a halt.
With weddings cancelled and no shoots on the horizon, Pavamani, like many others, sought solace in activities that once brought her joy – one of which was baking. “My mom bakes, and so did my grandma. So, I started baking for fun, sharing it with friends, and truly enjoying myself,” she recalls.
What began as a hobby quickly transformed into a full-fledged business as word spread, and friends encouraged her to start an online venture. Now four years in, Pavamani, also known as Miss Baker Kochi, runs a booming business with over 20k followers on Instagram.
“When I started, I was baking just one kg of brownies a day. This year, I’m baking 30 kg of brownies every day, and I ship them across Kerala and outside the state. I have plenty of clients in Bengaluru as well,” shares the Kochi-based baker.
While her brownies are rooted in her mother’s recipes, Pavamani has added her own twist, tweaking them to create something uniquely hers. The brownies, which range from classic triple chocolate to innovative flavours like ragi jaggery, red velvet, and Biscoff, are bestsellers. In addition, she bakes customised cakes for special occasions, such as birthdays. “Our speciality is mostly brownies, but I also use my mom’s recipe for cinnamon rolls, especially during Christmas,” she says.
Pavamani’s background in photography has played a crucial role in her success. ‘Presentation is key,’ she emphasises, adding, “Photography helped me to create visuals, videos, and even reels, which have reached a lot of people and attracted many clients.”
However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Like many in the industry, Pavamani faced challenges, particularly when the prices of cocoa and chocolate skyrocketed a few months ago. “It was tough,” she admits. “For example, I used to get one kg of chocolate for Rs 650. Now, it costs between Rs 1,600 and Rs 2,000. But despite the hike, I managed to retain my customer base.” Looking to the future, Pavamani hopes to open a new store next year.