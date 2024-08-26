Of cakes & bakes

BENGALURU: In 2020, as the world came to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many found themselves at a crossroads. Sanjana Christa Pavamani, the granddaughter of the late veteran film producer S Pavamani, was one such individual. A professional photographer, her thriving career suddenly came to a halt.

With weddings cancelled and no shoots on the horizon, Pavamani, like many others, sought solace in activities that once brought her joy – one of which was baking. “My mom bakes, and so did my grandma. So, I started baking for fun, sharing it with friends, and truly enjoying myself,” she recalls.

What began as a hobby quickly transformed into a full-fledged business as word spread, and friends encouraged her to start an online venture. Now four years in, Pavamani, also known as Miss Baker Kochi, runs a booming business with over 20k followers on Instagram.

“When I started, I was baking just one kg of brownies a day. This year, I’m baking 30 kg of brownies every day, and I ship them across Kerala and outside the state. I have plenty of clients in Bengaluru as well,” shares the Kochi-based baker.