Palike Bazaar opens in Bengaluru's Vijayanagar, to benefit street vendors, public

BENGALURU: Bengaluru got its own Palike Bazaar on Sunday. South India’s first air-conditioned underground bazaar with 79 shops, located adjacent to Vijayanagar Metro Station and bus stand, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

After the inauguration, the CM directed BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to take up a survey to identify places where similar bazaars can be set up for the benefit of street vendors and the public. “This Palike Bazaar is one of the special projects of the Congress government, aimed at improving the conditions of street vendors who brave the sun and rain. This is the brainchild of Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa. Such bazaars should be constructed in other areas of the city, like Gandhi Bazaar, to benefit street vendors,” said Siddaramaiah.

‘International city’

Siddaramaiah said there is no question of rolling back the guarantee schemes, and claimed that development is not taking a beating because of the guarantee schemes. “The government is spending Rs 56,000 crore for the five guarantee schemes. It is spending Rs 1,04,000 crore on developmental projects,” he said.

Features of Palike Bazaar

Located next to Vijayanagar Metro Station and bus stand

Spread over 1,165sqm

79 shops,each measuring 9sqm

Constructed at a cost of Rs 13cr, work started in 2017

8 entry points, one lift, two scalators

31 air-conditioners, each shop installed with fire extinguishers