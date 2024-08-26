Sweet taste of nostalgia

BENGALURU: The beauty of Indian festivals lies in their ability to bring people together in celebration. They often serve as a way to reminisce about the cherished memories of the past. This Krishna Janmashtami, Sandalwood stars are celebratig in their own unique ways.
For actor Meghana Raj, Krishna Janmashtami brings back memories of the celebrations at her grandmother’s home. “My father is Tamil Brahmin, so we follow those traditions. Growing up, my grandmother used to make special delicacies rooted in Thanjavur.
Ajji’s besan laddoo, made in a unique way, is still my favourite. We didn’t follow many rituals, but there were these small games. When I was young, my grandmother would apply rice flour on my feet and have me walk around to create footprints like Krishna’s.
This is usually done with the youngest. I’m planning to do it with Raayan, who will definitely be dressed as a little Krishna,” says Raj. She adds that the celebration is equally significant in the Sarja household, adding, “With three kids, any celebration revolves around them. Mostly, Prerna (Dhruva Sarja’s wife) will dress Rudrakshi as Radha.”
On the other hand, Harshika Poonacha, who is expecting her first child, is excited about the festival as she anticipates welcoming her ‘little Krishna or Radha.’ Although she hails from Kodagu, where Krishna Janmashtami is not elaborately celebrated, this year her family is taking advantage of the auspicious day to perform some prenatal ceremonies.
“I’m in Kodagu, and my mother is bringing me food. In Kodava culture, it’s a ritual where a pregnant woman first receives food from her mother’s home, followed by her mother-in-law’s, and then from all the relatives. We are starting that ritual on Janmashtami. In this tradition, my mother will prepare an odd number of dishes, either seven, 11, or 15,” says Poonacha.
Many find their connection to Lord Krishna in multiple ways. Ragini Chandran-Prajwal, a Kathak dancer of 20 years, has a special bond with the festival. “In Kathak, most recitals revolve around Lord Krishna. As a dancer, I’ve always been drawn to his stories. My mother celebrated Janmashtami with decorations at home and special food,” says Chandran-Prajwal, who plans to visit the ISKCON temple for a darshan.
For actor Thejaswini Sharma, Janmashtami is an intimate festival. “The festival holds a special place in my heart because we place a little Krishna on a swing. All the food prepared are Krishna’s favourites,” says Sharma.