Sweet taste of nostalgia

BENGALURU: The beauty of Indian festivals lies in their ability to bring people together in celebration. They often serve as a way to reminisce about the cherished memories of the past. This Krishna Janmashtami, Sandalwood stars are celebratig in their own unique ways.

For actor Meghana Raj, Krishna Janmashtami brings back memories of the celebrations at her grandmother’s home. “My father is Tamil Brahmin, so we follow those traditions. Growing up, my grandmother used to make special delicacies rooted in Thanjavur.

Ajji’s besan laddoo, made in a unique way, is still my favourite. We didn’t follow many rituals, but there were these small games. When I was young, my grandmother would apply rice flour on my feet and have me walk around to create footprints like Krishna’s.

This is usually done with the youngest. I’m planning to do it with Raayan, who will definitely be dressed as a little Krishna,” says Raj. She adds that the celebration is equally significant in the Sarja household, adding, “With three kids, any celebration revolves around them. Mostly, Prerna (Dhruva Sarja’s wife) will dress Rudrakshi as Radha.”