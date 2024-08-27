Bengaluru: CII unveils 20th edition of India Innovation Summit

BENGALURU: In a bid to establish a robust innovation ecosystem critical for India’s development by 2047, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) unveiled the 20th edition of its flagship India Innovation Summit, ‘Innoverge 2024’, on Monday.

The summit, scheduled from September 4 to 6 in Bengaluru, will explore the theme “India@100: Building for a Resilient, Sustainable, and Inclusive India”, and will provide participants with the opportunity to experience the demonstrations of leading innovations across various sectors.

With Karnataka as the partner state for 2024, the summit will feature key stakeholders from various government departments, including Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, and Large and Medium-scale Industries and Infrastructure Development. Building on previous editions, Innoverge will include an innovation showcase through an exhibition.

The summit will focus on overhauling business processes, developing innovative strategies, and leveraging emerging technologies such as Web 3.0 and quantum information systems.

It will feature thought leadership sessions across 10 sectors and will provide a platform for attendees to learn from experts and explore ways to invest in innovation and adopt advanced technologies to maximise business outcomes.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Mentor CII India Innoverge 2024, Chairman, Axilor Ventures and Co-Founder of Infosys, said, “By fostering talent, advancing research, and integrating emerging technologies, we not only drive our own growth, but also influence global progress. Innoverge is the ideal forum for exploring how we can transform business processes, embrace new technologies, and create value through innovation.”