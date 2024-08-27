Doubtful if first Bengaluru suburban train will run by August 2025 as promised: Minister M B Patil

BENGALURU: Infrastructure Minister M B Patil on Tuesday pulled up Larsen & Toubro Ltd, which has been awarded contracts for two corridors of the Rs 15,767-crore Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP). He felt the project would not commence operations as promised by August next year going by the present pace of work.

Taking part in a review meet at Khanija Bhavan with the project implementing agency, Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (K-RIDE) and L & T officials, Patil expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of expected progress. "We have promised the public that the first train operation will start by August 2025. However, given the current pace of work, this seems doubtful," the minister remarked.

Referring to the Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavar (Mallige Line) stretch he pointed out that, so far, only 28% of the physical progress and 22% of the financial progress has been achieved. "At this rate, it is impossible to complete the project within the stipulated time," he added.

The project completion deadline will not be extended under any circumstances, the Minister warned and directed officials to work round-the-clock to ensure that it gets completed within the set timeframe.