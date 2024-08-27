Holy grail of giggles

BENGALURU: Arriving on the British comedy scene in the late ’60s, Monty Python shattered the norms, conventions, and boundaries that had defined it until then. Through four seasons of television, three films, and as many musicals, Monty Python’s blend of the surreal, the absurd, and the outright funny became so iconic that it continues to shape contemporary comedy and television.
Perhaps their most significant influence is how they made silliness intellectually respectable. Before Python, highbrow humour and lowbrow slapstick rarely mixed; Python gleefully blended them, giving us sketches where philosophers engaged in absurd football matches, dead parrots became the focus of customer service disputes, and the meaning of life could be summed up in a musical number.
Early next month, Bengalureans will have the chance to experience Monty Python’s unique brand of humour live with the staging of the musical Spamalot, brought to the city by the C.A.U.S.E. Foundation. The Tony Award-winning musical, written by Python wordsmith Eric Idle, is a hilarious spoof of the group’s first film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which itself is a parody of the Arthurian legend.
“The reason I chose Spamalot is that, like all the musicals I’ve directed in the past, this is comedy. My selections are always comedies – they’re not sad or purely dramatic, with the exception of Fiddler on the Roof, which leans more towards drama,” shares Leila Alvares, director of the show. “Spamalot stands apart mainly because it’s more slapstick than most other comedies. I’m fortunate to have a talented group of actors and singers who excel in comedic timing, so bringing out that unique humour isn’t difficult for us,” she adds.
Monty Python’s distinct style can often be challenging to adapt for a broader audience. It blends slapstick with sharp wit, poking fun at various aspects of society and including religion. “Spamalot is a spoof, so by nature, it’s irreverent. Monty Python’s humour can be divisive for a couple of reasons. One is that the humour is quite slapstick, which isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. It does poke fun not just at other musicals but also at religion. However, it’s done in a gentle way. It’s more about highlighting the absurdity of certain things in a humorous way,” Alvares notes.
Music plays a central role in Spamalot, with songs that have become iconic in their own right. Eric Idle’s compositions, such as Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, are integral to the show’s charm. “For the most part, I’ve been faithful to the original music; I don’t usually mess with the orchestration. However, I do have a strong affinity for harmony, because I used to conduct choirs, so occasionally, I add in a few more harmonies where I feel it’s needed,” she says.
That said, Alvares did make some minor adjustments, particularly in terms of song length. “Some of the songs are too long, and I personally feel that Indian audiences aren’t used to sitting for more than two hours at a stretch. Although the music in Spamalot is fast-paced and engaging, I’ve shortened one or two songs,” she explains.
