Holy grail of giggles

BENGALURU: Arriving on the British comedy scene in the late ’60s, Monty Python shattered the norms, conventions, and boundaries that had defined it until then. Through four seasons of television, three films, and as many musicals, Monty Python’s blend of the surreal, the absurd, and the outright funny became so iconic that it continues to shape contemporary comedy and television.

Perhaps their most significant influence is how they made silliness intellectually respectable. Before Python, highbrow humour and lowbrow slapstick rarely mixed; Python gleefully blended them, giving us sketches where philosophers engaged in absurd football matches, dead parrots became the focus of customer service disputes, and the meaning of life could be summed up in a musical number.

Early next month, Bengalureans will have the chance to experience Monty Python’s unique brand of humour live with the staging of the musical Spamalot, brought to the city by the C.A.U.S.E. Foundation. The Tony Award-winning musical, written by Python wordsmith Eric Idle, is a hilarious spoof of the group’s first film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which itself is a parody of the Arthurian legend.

“The reason I chose Spamalot is that, like all the musicals I’ve directed in the past, this is comedy. My selections are always comedies – they’re not sad or purely dramatic, with the exception of Fiddler on the Roof, which leans more towards drama,” shares Leila Alvares, director of the show. “Spamalot stands apart mainly because it’s more slapstick than most other comedies. I’m fortunate to have a talented group of actors and singers who excel in comedic timing, so bringing out that unique humour isn’t difficult for us,” she adds.