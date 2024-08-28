Elderly woman mauled to death by stray dogs in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A morning walk turned deadly for a 76-year-old retired teacher after a pack of stray dogs brutally mauled to death her near the Air Force playground at Jalahalli, in Gangamma Gudi police station limits on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rajdulari Sinha, a retired teacher and mother-in-law of an airman.

The police said that around 6.30 am, Sinha was walking on the playground near Air Force East, 7th Residential Camp. Around 10-12 stray dogs mauled her brutally and she sustained multiple grievous injuries. Passersby shouted and scared away the dogs and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The police have registered an unnatural death report.

A passer-by, Harikrishnan, who witnessed the gruesome incident, took to social media platform X, “It's a tragic scene in the morning itself. Dozens of stray dogs attack a lady. I shouted, and my family joined me until a gentleman comes the dogs attacked. Jalahalli Airforce playground, Vidyaranyapura. I am guilty that I couldn't help her because of this wall.”