Bonding with virtual pets

BENGALURU: Virtual pets emerged as an unexpected source of solace during the Covid-19 pandemic when social isolation became the norm. This period highlighted the unique ability of virtual pets to offer a sense of belonging and emotional soothing, especially for those feeling lonely or deprived of social interactions.

The concept of virtual pets isn’t entirely new; it builds on the long-standing idea of pets providing emotional support to humans. However, the virtual aspect introduces new dynamics. Unlike real pets, virtual ones can be accessed anytime and anywhere, making them particularly appealing for people with demanding schedules or those who cannot care for a live animal due to physical limitations or financial constraints.

As KN Radha Rani, a consultant clinical psychologist notes, “Virtual pets can be an effective tool for managing anxiety and depression. While they shouldn’t replace professional help or traditional therapy, they can be a valuable supplement to other therapeutic methods.”

The psychological benefits of interacting with virtual pets are noteworthy. They can reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation, improve mood, and help people express emotions. For some, virtual pets serve as a coping mechanism for managing anxiety, depression, or trauma. They also provide a safe space for social skills development and cognitive functioning, which can be especially beneficial for children and elderly individuals.

However, it’s essential to recognise that virtual pets are not without their limitations. The most significant drawback is their inability to offer the same depth of emotional connection as real pets.

While virtual pets offer a convenient and accessible form of emotional support, they are best viewed as a supplement rather than a replacement for real pets or professional therapy. As we continue to explore their potential, it’s crucial to balance their benefits with an awareness of their limitations, ensuring that they are used in a way that supports overall well-being without replacing the irreplaceable bonds we share with real animals.