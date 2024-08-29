Judicial custody of actor Darshan, nine inmates extended till September 9

BENGALURU: Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and nine other inmates in the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara who were expected to be moved to different jails across the state were not shifted on Wednesday. It is expected to be done in the early hours of Thursday, sources said.

Meanwhile, Darshan was subjected to marathon interrogation since Wednesday morning in connection with two cases registered against him inside the prison. In both cases, Darshan is accused number 1. One of the cases is related to luxury treatment for Darshan inside jail, and another is in connection with his video call on a mobile phone call in the jail. An FIR has been registered against three prison officials, who were suspended on Tuesday, for facilitating Darshan.

Darshan, rowdy-sheeters Wilson Garden Naga, Kulla Seena, Darshan’s manager Nagaraju, Dharma, Sathya and the three suspended prison officials were questioned by the investigating officers. The actor was questioned by police inspectors attached to Begur and Hulimavu police stations. The Electronic City subdivision Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and his team questioned the remaining accused. The officers also conducted mahazars of the spots where Darshan was sitting on the lawn and his room where the video call was made. The officers had to question and record the actor’s statements before he was shifted to Ballari jail.

Darshan reportedly told the officers that he does not know the person who was on video call, and spoke to him out of courtesy after Dharma gave him the phone. The photos of Darshan are said to have been taken while he was watching a cricket match with Wilson Garden Naga and two others.

Darshan shouted at a suspended prison staff for putting him in more trouble by allowing mobile phones on the jail premises. The mobile phone that was used to make a video call is yet to be recovered. The phone was with Dharma, the second accused in the complaint registered for making the video call. Dharma is said to have called Sathya, son of another notorious rowdy sheeter Dhanraj of Byadarahalli. Dharma, while celebrating his birthday, had handed the phone to Darshan to talk to Sathya.