BENGALURU: According to Airports Authority of India (AAI) Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) recorded a 9.2 per cent increase in footfall.

Traffic data recorded a total of 32,91,960 international and domestic flyers last month as compared with 30,13,675 in July 2023. International traffic continues to drive the growth at KIA with 4,44,759 flying out of the country from Bengaluru, a 12.9 per cent growth. The dometic growth was 8.7 per cent with 28,47,201 passengers, the report revealed.

AAI data says that the country has seen an overall traffic of 7.8 per cent rise in July 2024 -3,24,65,443 as against 3,01,17,351 in July last year. Mangaluru, which is the only other international airport in the State, saw a 9.6 per cent growth last month with 1,80,245 flyers as against 1,64,489 last year.

The contribution of its international passengers is .9 per cent (POINT 9) with 45608 flyers. Belagavi airport has flown 27,860 flyers, a 32.4 per cent growth over last year's July.

HAL airport in Bengaluru has recorded 1368 flyers (vs 1082) a growth of 26.4 per cent.

Negative growth

The dip in growth by other airports in the State continues with patronage of Mysuru nose diving by 40.1 per cent with 7820 as against 13,053 flyers in July 2023.

Kalaburagi airport had a 9.8 per cent dip with 3884 flyers only as against 4304 last year while Hubballi has gone down by 8.7 per cent with 26,763 as against 29,323 flyers. With Star Air pulling out its operations out of Bidar, it has zero flyers as against 2,217 last year.

The State's newest airport in Shivamogga, which opened in August 2023 has 6,290 flyers.