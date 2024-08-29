Voices of change

BENGALURU: The recent rape-murder of a Kolkata doctor has sparked nationwide outrage and sorrow, exposing the pervasive issue of gender-based violence.
As we grapple with this tragedy, there is a renewed call for a safer and more equitable society. CE speaks to prominent women who, despite facing discrimination, continue to advocate gender equality and a just work environment
‘Still questioned why girls should travel far for a tournament’
In today’s world, sports for girls is still treated like a hobby, rather than a profession. We still get questioned about why we should travel far for a tournament, rather than play within the city. If you have one bad day or you are injured, which is bound to happen in sports, there are questions about your pursuit of sport.
So you have to be extremely careful about not having any bad days. Another thing that bothers me a lot is the discussion about how short or long our outfits should be. While we as sportspersons are not bothered at all, there is huge debate about whether we are comfortable in it or not.
DSY Jyothi, international rugby player, Indian camp
‘Female doctors are judged unfavourably against their male counterparts for their decision-making skills’
Medicine is a profession where the quality of your work matters more than your gender. Yet, sometimes female doctors are judged unfavourably against their male counterparts for their decision-making skills and ability to handle stress. The training we get is the same, we earn the same degree, we take the same vows to save lives. Still, people have questions about female doctors working late and their ability to keep their professional and personal lives apart.
Dr Shruti Hegde, Miss Universe Petite
‘Crucial to re-examine how we raise boys’
The pervasive male dominance in our society needs to be challenged at every level, from the intimate confines of the home to the broader public sphere. It’s crucial to re-examine how we raise boys, instilling profound respect for all individuals, regardless of gender, race, or other characteristics. This requires a shift in societal attitudes and expectations. Indifference towards male-perpetrated violence is a symptom of a larger cultural problem that needs to be confronted directly.
Seema Kohli, artist
‘Real change feels like it might be a century away’
As a technician in the entertainment industry, I find it deeply unfair that we are denied basic rights. The emergence of reports like the Hema Committee’s shows the extent of these issues, but the fight seems endless. The more these incidents occur, the more restrictions are placed on women, limiting their opportunities instead of holding perpetrators accountable. The situation is tragic, and the mindset that perpetuates these injustices needs to change. Unfortunately, real change feels like it might be a century away.
Khatija Rahman, singer
‘We must stand strong & continue to fight’
Men decide what women can or cannot do. Even today, when women like Sunita Williams spend months in space, we’re told some roles aren’t cut out for us. I believe women are equal to men, if not superior. Instead of comparing women to men, let’s ask if men can match the multitasking abilities of women. Men struggle to handle more than one task at a time, often leaving them clueless. As an actor, I know this discrimination won’t end soon. It will persist until women refuse to accept second-class treatment from society — not just men, but society as a whole. The mentality that different rules apply to men and women, even at home, must change. This isn’t just an issue in India; it’s a global problem. We must stand strong, unite, and continue the fight.
Kushboo Sundar, actor and politician
(With inputs from Diya Maria George, Monika Monalisa, Priyamvada Rana, and Shreya Veronica)