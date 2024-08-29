Voices of change

BENGALURU: The recent rape-murder of a Kolkata doctor has sparked nationwide outrage and sorrow, exposing the pervasive issue of gender-based violence.

As we grapple with this tragedy, there is a renewed call for a safer and more equitable society. CE speaks to prominent women who, despite facing discrimination, continue to advocate gender equality and a just work environment

‘Still questioned why girls should travel far for a tournament’

In today’s world, sports for girls is still treated like a hobby, rather than a profession. We still get questioned about why we should travel far for a tournament, rather than play within the city. If you have one bad day or you are injured, which is bound to happen in sports, there are questions about your pursuit of sport.

So you have to be extremely careful about not having any bad days. Another thing that bothers me a lot is the discussion about how short or long our outfits should be. While we as sportspersons are not bothered at all, there is huge debate about whether we are comfortable in it or not.

DSY Jyothi, international rugby player, Indian camp

‘Female doctors are judged unfavourably against their male counterparts for their decision-making skills’

Medicine is a profession where the quality of your work matters more than your gender. Yet, sometimes female doctors are judged unfavourably against their male counterparts for their decision-making skills and ability to handle stress. The training we get is the same, we earn the same degree, we take the same vows to save lives. Still, people have questions about female doctors working late and their ability to keep their professional and personal lives apart.

Dr Shruti Hegde, Miss Universe Petite