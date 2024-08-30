Actor Darshan, four others were transferred to different jails amid tight security

BENGALURU: Amid tight police security, actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and four others were shifted to different jails in the state at around 4 am on Thursday.

The police made a last minute change in the route map while shifting Darshan and took him via the Chikkaballapur route instead of the Chitradurga route. A team of four ACPs and 20 inspectors were used to shift the accused.

Of the accused, Darshan was shifted to Ballari jail, while Jagadish alias Jagga and M Lakshman were shifted to Shivamogga jail, and Dhanaraj alias Raju to Dharwad prison, and S Pradush to Belagavi prison.

Ten police vehicles with the accused in them left from Bengaluru Central Prison, Parapanna Agrahara, at 4 am.

Darshan was shifted in a police van escorted by an ACP-rank officer and another police vehicle tailing the van. The police had used a view cutter to the van so that Darshan was not visible from outside. Darshan reached Ballari jail at 9.53 am. The route map of Darshan’s shifting was changed at Mehkri Circle that went via the Kempegowda International Airport Road.

Darshan’s manager Nagaraju, who was supposed to be moved to Kalaburagi prison, K Pawan alias Puttaswamy, N Raghavendra and S Nandish, who are to be moved to Mysuru prison, were not shifted due to health problems. They will be moved to other prisons once they recover. Another accused V Vinay is also yet to be shifted to Vijayapura prison.

THREE SUSPENDED JAIL STAFF QUIZZED

In connection with the case registered in Parappana Agrahara police station for not immediately allowing the Central Crime Branch (CCB) team to search the prison last Saturday, Bengaluru Central Prison’s warder KS Sudarshan, jailer Paramesh Nayak, and assistant jailer Rayamane KB, who are currently under suspension, were questioned by the Electronics City sub-division ACP. CCTV camera footage from inside the prisons had revealed that four boxes were shifted after the CCB team reached the prison to carry out a raid. The three staff was questioned to find out what was shifted.