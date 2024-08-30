BMRCL shifts Hosakerehalli metro station 18 feet to address PES University concerns

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has decided to shift the Hosakerehalli Metro station on Corridor One of its Phase-3 project 18-feet away from the original planned location.

This follows strong opposition from PES University which sent letters to Minister of State for Railways V Somanna and BMRCL MD Maheshwar Rao recently stating that students would suffer as they would have to shut their entrance if the plan materialises.

The Centre had recently given green signal for the 44.65-km Rs 15,611-crore project with two elevated corridors, one along the Outer Ring Road and the other on Magadi Road. Hosakerehalli figures between Dwaraka Nagar and Kamakhya Junction stations on the ORR.

A senior BMRCL official told TNIE, “The planned entry/exit of Hosakerehalli station will now be shifted 18-feet away from the present location towards the Mysuru Road end. The PES management has agreed to this proposal. There is no other major change and the 720-sqm of land we require remains the same.”