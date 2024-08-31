Civic activists slam Bengaluru tunnel road project as unconstitutional

BENGALURU: Similar to the controversial steel flyover that the Karnataka government shelved after public uproar and intervention by the National Green Tribunal, the fate of the tunnel roads will be sealed if good sense doesn’t prevail over the Congress-led state government, civic activists and mobility experts said.

They termed the project ‘unconstitutional’ as the cabinet granted administrative approval to the 18.5 km tunnel road from Hebbal to Silk Board, costing Rs 12,690 crore, without consulting constitutional bodies like the Bangalore Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) that is tasked to plan the city.

Founder-member of the Bengaluru Praja Vedike NS Mukunda, who played a crucial role in taking the steel flyover project to the court and getting it shelved, termed the project ‘unconstitutional’ and warned that it may face the same fate as the steel flyover.

“There are certain principles laid down by the Constitution of India that have to be followed while planning projects and executing them. One cannot wake up from a dream with a fancy idea and go ahead to implement it,” said Mukunda. “Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) doesn’t have an elected council and mayor. The Revised Master Plan 2031 has not been approved as there is no BBMP Council. The 74th Constitutional Amendment (which provides constitutional status to the Urban Local Bodies) envisages the Bangalore Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC) as a constitutional body for planning Bengaluru Metropolitan Area, and big-ticket projects like the tunnel road projects must be placed before MPC for clearance.”

But the state is deciding on a mega infrastructure project for Bengaluru in the absence of an elected BBMP Council. He said that all public projects must be kept for public consultations, recording the opinions and, if needed, reworked. “The tunnel project is no exception to this. The state cabinet giving approval for the project is unconstitutional,” he said, adding that projecting this project as the “panacea for all traffic problems in the city is a myth, and has no scientific backing”.

Prof Ashish Verma, mobility expert and convenor of Sustainable Transportation Lab, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), said if good sense does not prevail over custodians of Bengaluru, then courts may intervene. “There is not a single angle in which the government can justify the tunnel road project. It will only increase the number of private vehicles on the road. It will increase fossil fuel consumption and tailpipe emissions. A feasibility study should be done by comparing different modes of transport,” he said.