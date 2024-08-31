FSSAI revokes suspension order of KFC’s Devanahalli outlet

BENGALURU: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) revoked the licence suspension order served to KFC’s Devanahalli branch, which has resumed full operations.

The FSSAI had suspended the licence of the popular fast-food chain’s Devanahalli outlet on August 3 following an inspection by the state health department officials. The officials allegedly found that the outlet was using chemicals to purify used cooking oil. Known for its fried chicken, KFC was under scrutiny as the health department investigated to determine the extent of the violations.

The primary reason for the suspension of the licence was the alleged use of synthetic magnesium silicate, a chemical supposedly not approved for use in food preparation. Tests from the food samples from the outlet revealed the presence of synthetic magnesium silicate. Synthetic magnesium silicate is recognized as a permissible filtration agent.

According to Section 32(1) of FSSA 2006, an improvement notice is required to be issued first, and only if the food business operator fails to comply, should the license be suspended. It is said that KFC was not issued.