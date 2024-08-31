FSSAI revokes suspension order of KFC’s Devanahalli outlet

BENGALURU: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) revoked the licence suspension order served to KFC’s Devanahalli branch, which has resumed full operations.
The FSSAI had suspended the licence of the popular fast-food chain’s Devanahalli outlet on August 3 following an inspection by the state health department officials. The officials allegedly found that the outlet was using chemicals to purify used cooking oil. Known for its fried chicken, KFC was under scrutiny as the health department investigated to determine the extent of the violations.
The primary reason for the suspension of the licence was the alleged use of synthetic magnesium silicate, a chemical supposedly not approved for use in food preparation. Tests from the food samples from the outlet revealed the presence of synthetic magnesium silicate. Synthetic magnesium silicate is recognized as a permissible filtration agent.
According to Section 32(1) of FSSA 2006, an improvement notice is required to be issued first, and only if the food business operator fails to comply, should the license be suspended. It is said that KFC was not issued.
Incidentally, the Madras High Court has granted relief to KFC in a similar case in Tamil Nadu in July 2024. KFC then filed an appeal on August 5, and the restaurant remained closed from August 8 till August 14, when the commissioner of Food Safety & Quality revoked the licence suspension order. The license of the KFC restaurant has been reinstated and the restaurant has resumed operations.
“KFC holds the highest respect for the laws of the land and complies with all government norms and regulations. High-quality oil and chicken is sourced from reputed suppliers in the country, and all applicable safety and quality standards laid down by the FSSAI and other relevant authorities are followed stringently. We would like to clarify that the use of Magnesium Silicate as a permissible filtration agent is approved as per FSSAI notification; and all KFC chicken is completely safe for consumption after cooking, as per FSSAI norms. KFC Devanahalli restaurant is open and operational,” said a KFC spokesperson.
Apart from KFC's branch, the inspection also led to the suspension of licences of several other establishments. Nupa Technologies, a poultry-focused startup and Mamta Agency, both in BBMP South, and Vishal Bar and Restaurant in Mysuru had their FSSAI licence suspended.
The drive was initiated after Health Commissioner Randeep D who directed Karnataka FSSAI Commissioner Srinivas K to carry out the inspections.