KSRTC campaigns win multiple awards

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has won 8 ViDEA, 5 mCUBE, 2 SKOCH Order of Merit and 1 SKOCH Awards at National Level.

The KSRTC won awards for best video content in a product placement for branding of Pallakki; best video content in a low budget marketing campaign (offline) for branding of Ashwamedha; best video content in a traditional media campaign by a tours and travel enterprise for Shakti Scheme; best video content in a multi media campaign by tours and travel enterprise for branding of Ashwamedha; best video content in a digital campaign by tours and travel enterprise for branding of Pallakki; best video content in an instagram campaign for branding of Ambaari Utsav; best video content in a mobile marketing campaign - overall for branding of Ashwamedha; and top video content brands enterprise - KSRTC.

Apart from that, the transport corporation also won the best PR campaign for Branding; best low budget marketing campaign (offline) for branding; best ATL campaign by a tours and travel; best brand content for Shakti Scheme; best online PR campaign for branding. The corporation also won 2 SKOCH Order of Merit Awards and 1 SKOCH Award for its initiative Sarige Sanjeevini - Heart related screening and treatment for employees, and Road Safety initiatives.