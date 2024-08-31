Bengaluru

KSRTC campaigns win multiple awards

KSRTC achieved notable recognition at the national level, highlighting its innovative video content strategies and successful public relations campaigns
KSRTC buses image used for representation
KSRTC buses image used for representationPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has won 8 ViDEA, 5 mCUBE, 2 SKOCH Order of Merit and 1 SKOCH Awards at National Level.

The KSRTC won awards for best video content in a product placement for branding of Pallakki; best video content in a low budget marketing campaign (offline) for branding of Ashwamedha; best video content in a traditional media campaign by a tours and travel enterprise for Shakti Scheme; best video content in a multi media campaign by tours and travel enterprise for branding of Ashwamedha; best video content in a digital campaign by tours and travel enterprise for branding of Pallakki; best video content in an instagram campaign for branding of Ambaari Utsav; best video content in a mobile marketing campaign - overall for branding of Ashwamedha; and top video content brands enterprise - KSRTC.

Apart from that, the transport corporation also won the best PR campaign for Branding; best low budget marketing campaign (offline) for branding; best ATL campaign by a tours and travel; best brand content for Shakti Scheme; best online PR campaign for branding. The corporation also won 2 SKOCH Order of Merit Awards and 1 SKOCH Award for its initiative Sarige Sanjeevini - Heart related screening and treatment for employees, and Road Safety initiatives.

awards
KSRTC campaigns

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com