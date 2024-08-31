Oasis announces reunion tour after 15 years, kicking off in July 2025

BENGALURU: Earlier this week, the British rock band Oasis announced the Oasis Live ’25 reunion tour in a social media post that read, “This is it, this is happening.” The news has since taken over social media, coffee table discussions, and, of course, Bengaluru’s music scene. The reunion marks the end of a 15-year-long feud between the band’s two lead members-brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

In the mid-1990s, Oasis became the face of Britpop – a movement that sought to reclaim British rock’s dominance from the grunge sounds of America. Their debut album Definitely Maybe quickly became the fastest-selling debut in UK history at the time. The album’s raw energy, catchy riffs, and anthemic lyrics spoke to the working-class youth of Britain. Their reunion has sparked tremendous excitement among fans of the band, rock enthusiasts, and musicians in the city.

When we ask Tony Das, a well-known figure in Bengaluru’s rock scene, if he plans to attend any of the concerts, he chuckles, “Maybe.” He adds, “I never thought they would come back together because, over the years, both brothers have said not-so-nice things about each other. It’s something unexpected, which also makes you think, that they must have been planning this for some time now.”