Oasis announces reunion tour after 15 years, kicking off in July 2025

BENGALURU: Earlier this week, the British rock band Oasis announced the Oasis Live ’25 reunion tour in a social media post that read, “This is it, this is happening.” The news has since taken over social media, coffee table discussions, and, of course, Bengaluru’s music scene. The reunion marks the end of a 15-year-long feud between the band’s two lead members-brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.
In the mid-1990s, Oasis became the face of Britpop – a movement that sought to reclaim British rock’s dominance from the grunge sounds of America. Their debut album Definitely Maybe quickly became the fastest-selling debut in UK history at the time. The album’s raw energy, catchy riffs, and anthemic lyrics spoke to the working-class youth of Britain. Their reunion has sparked tremendous excitement among fans of the band, rock enthusiasts, and musicians in the city.
When we ask Tony Das, a well-known figure in Bengaluru’s rock scene, if he plans to attend any of the concerts, he chuckles, “Maybe.” He adds, “I never thought they would come back together because, over the years, both brothers have said not-so-nice things about each other. It’s something unexpected, which also makes you think, that they must have been planning this for some time now.”
Matthew Harris, bassist of the alternative rock band Galeej Gurus, was long hopeful that the band might reunite. “Usually, it’s financially viable for bands to come back together. Also, though they weren’t together, Liam never dismissed the idea of a reunion, and with their social media page staying active, you could sense that something was brewing,” says Harris, adding that the band’s contemporary popularity is evident from their songs still being on the playlists of most pubs. “I run a café called A Hole Lotta Love Café, and their songs are still on our playlist,” he shares.
Richard Andrew, a huge fan of Oasis, already has plans to attend the concert. “I’ll most likely be going to the concert in Ireland. I already have the visa in place,” says Dudley, who calls them the “modern bad boys of rock ‘n’ roll.” The whole world remembers the Oasis split in 2009, with Noel Gallagher officially leaving the band just before a performance at a festival near Paris. However, recalling their notorious reputation for thrashing hotel rooms and brawling, Dudley shares a playful conspiracy theory about their reunion: “Noel’s different after his divorce. Maybe the reunion is a result of that,” he quips.
The Reunion
The concert tour will begin on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales, followed by shows in England, Scotland, and Ireland over the next two months. Tickets for the UK and Ireland shows go on sale starting today. While the band has promised more dates outside the UK later in the year, no other shows have been planned yet.