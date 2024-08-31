ORRCA urges civic bodies to address infrastructure issues on Outer Ring Road

BENGALURU: The Outer Ring Road Companies association (ORRCA), a representative body for more than 10 lakh employees and 500 companies, has called upon civic agencies to take steps to create a smooth and safe tech corridor along Outer Ring Road (ORR).

In a communication to BBMP, BWSSB, BDA and BMRCL on Thursday, General Secretary of ORRCA, Ramesha VT put out a detailed list called ‘ORR Pain Points’. He said, “Companies along the ORR are struggling daily due to poor road conditions, lack of public transport option and other infrastructure challenges.”

ORRCA also listed multiple unfinished works along the ORR. “We urge authorities to prioritise infrastructure maintenance and upgradation work, including road repairs, pothole filling, waterlogging solutions, footpath and service road upkeep, flyover micro-surfacing and clearance of storm water drains.”

Ramesha said employees were increasingly raising these concerns with company representatives and association members. “We find it difficult to respond to their concerns as there are no visible improvements,” he added.