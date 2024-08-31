Stray dog bite cases surge in Bengaluru amid population control efforts

BENGALURU: After back to back stray dog bite cases being reported in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in just three days, TNIE gathers that there have been 11,448 stray dog bite cases recorded from January this year. However, the Palike’s Animal Husbandry Department maintains that the number of cases reported has been coming down, compared to previous years.

“There were as many as 42,818 cases of stray dog bites, in the 2019-2020. However, this year, only 16,888 are reported, which also include cases of pet dog bites,” said a senior official.

According to the BBMP special health commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishore, “Around 30 to 40 cases have been recorded daily, since January. Compared to the statistics from 2018, the numbers have drastically reduced. This apart, stray dog population has also come down. “There were over 3.10 lakh stray dogs in 2019. With continuous Animal Birth Control (ABC) programs, the number has reduced to 2.7 lakh, as per a survey in 2023,” said the special commissioner.

A senior animal husbandry department official said that the palike has managed to cover 72 per cent of stray dogs, and operated in core areas of Bengaluru, and added that majority of the stray dog population is in outer areas like Bommanahalli, RR Nagar and Mahadevapura.

“There are 2,79,335 stray dogs in Bengaluru, out of which 1,65,341 are male dogs and 82,757 are female. Details about 31,237 dogs is still not known. The department has managed to cover 12,773 stray dogs under the ABC program since January, and has vaccinated 37,394 stray dogs by engaging four agencies,” said the Deputy Director of BBMP animal husbandry department, Dr Chandraiah T.

A senior animal husbandry department official said that the palike has managed to cover 72 per cent of stray dogs, and operated in core areas of Bengaluru, and added that majority of the stray dog population is in outer areas like Bommanahalli, RR Nagar and Mahadevapura.

“There are 2,79,335 stray dogs in Bengaluru, out of which 1,65,341 are male dogs and 82,757 are female. Details about 31,237 dogs is still not known. The department has managed to cover 12,773 stray dogs under the ABC program since January, and has vaccinated 37,394 stray dogs by engaging four agencies,” said the Deputy Director of BBMP animal husbandry department, Dr Chandraiah T.