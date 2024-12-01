A dazzling evening to remember for Devis and their families

BENGALURU: It was an evening to cherish for the Devi award winners, their friends and families who came down to watch their loved ones being honoured with the coveted award instituted by The New Indian Express on Saturday. There were tears, cheers, applause, photo and video shoots of the big moment, as the winners accepted their awards and spoke a few words before the jam-packed audience around.

It turned out to be an inspirational evening for most of the men and women in the crowd when the achievements of each ‘Devi’ and her hardship on their route to success, were narrated and showcased on a giant screen.

There were many emotional faces around when inclusive activist Alina Alam, founder and CEO of Mitti Cafe, came on stage with her toddler, husband and a group of persons with disabilities who have a successful career. She conveyed her message of inclusiveness rather well, and also shared her moment of pride.

Many were lost in wonder when classical dancer Nirupama Rajendra, an awardee was asked to perform a small dance to depict the spirit of ‘Devi’, after collecting her award. Her dynamic moves, packed with emotion, was well applauded.

“I never knew Anju Bobby George was an Olympian. Got to know it just today when she was awarded. I always knew she was an outstanding athlete,” said a person in the audience.

Surprisingly, for a such packed crowd, there was pin-drop silence when the awardees and their achievements were introduced and a round table discussion held with a few of them. The choice of the winners, ranging from an athlete to a handloom revivalist, perhaps caught the interest of many.

The short and sweet evening concluded with delicious dinner for the invitees, truly making it a Saturday family outing.