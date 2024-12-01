Drone technician in Bengaluru tries to end life over loss from movie

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old drone technician, who was working with the movie ‘Cult’, attempted suicide, following alleged threats and financial losses related to the movie’s team. Cult stars Waqf Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan’s son, Zaid Khan, and is directed by Anil Kumar.

The drone technician has been identified as Santosh, a resident of Magadi Road. Police said Santosh tried to hang himself from a ceiling fan at his residence on Thursday. Family members noticed this and rushed him to a nearby hospital. After being alerted by hospital staff, police questioned Santosh and registered a NCR case, based on a complaint filed by his sister.

According to the police, Santosh had been working with the movie to capture drone shots, charging Rs 25,000 per day. During a shoot in Chitradurga, his drone collided with a wind turbine, resulting in significant financial loss.

One of the movie managers, Sunil, had reportedly assured Santosh that the team would cover for his loss and provide an official letter to that effect. However, when Santosh approached them for compensation, he was allegedly humiliated and threatened by the movie director and producer. Santosh’s financial difficulties due to the drone crash, coupled with the alleged threats and humiliation, drove him towards the extreme step, police added.