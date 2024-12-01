Bengaluru

Karnataka SIT files 590-page chargesheet against MLA Munirathna

The chargesheet also involved audio clippings of the MLA allegedly making casteist remarks, which was sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.
BJP MLA Munirathna
BJP MLA Munirathna File Image
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID, probing multiple cases including rape allegations against BJP Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Muniratna. The sleuths have submitted a 590-page chargesheet in connection with the alleged hurling of casteist slurs against a former corporator.

The SIT submitted the chargesheet to the special court to try cases against present and former MPs/MLAs on Saturday. The SIT is investigating three cases two registered at the Vyalikaval police station in Bengaluru and one at the Kaggalipura police station in Ramanagara.

According to SIT, the 590 pages of the chargesheet include 157 pieces of documentary evidence, 53 witnesses have been questioned and statements from 3 eyewitnesses have been recorded before the magistrate. The chargesheet also involved audio clippings of the MLA allegedly making casteist remarks, which was sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

Experts confirmed that the voice in the audio matches the MLA's voice sample. The Vyalikaval police registered the case on September 13 based on a complaint filed by Velunayaka.

chargesheet
Munirathna
Karnataka SIT

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com