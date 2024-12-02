RPF’s Nanhe Farishte rescues 253 kids on trains, platforms in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A total of 253 children, including 49 girls, have been rescued from potential exploitation by the anti-child trafficking unit of the Railway Protection Force in 2024.

This special force, ‘Nanhe Farishte,’ was set up in May 2018 across Indian Railways to ensure the safety of vulnerable children travelling by train. With December just beginning, the number is bound to increase when compared to last year. From January to December 2023, a total of 237 children, including 50 girls, were rescued.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Bengaluru, Parikshith Mohanpuria said, “These 253 children, in need of care and protection, were intercepted and safeguarded from potential exploitation.” A majority of these children would, otherwise, have been exploited for child labour, prostitution and organ trade.

Another railway official said that some children would have taken the trains by their own after minor tiffs with their parents or due to poor performance in examinations.