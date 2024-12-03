80 earthmovers to clean city drains

BENGALURU: Due to the Cyclone Fengal devastation in the neighbouring state Tamil Nadu and Union Territory Puducherry, and warning of an impact in Karnataka by India Meteorological Department, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday held a meeting with zonal commissioners and directed them to take precautionary measures.

Addressing the media, Girinath said that although the city may not receive heavy rainfall as per the predictions, instructions have been given to deploy 80 earthmovers at low lying areas prone to floods. The engineers have been asked to clear silt from the drain, and ensure the waste is cleared and does not clog the drain during rain.

The Commissioner also stated that, although the warning has been given to neighbouring states, BBMP has taken precautions. The engineers have been asked to be on alert from Sunday onwards even if it was a holiday.

The Palike also put all 28 tree cutting teams on alert to ensure uprooted trees and branches are cleared.

The Chief Commissioner also informed that, due to Fengal impact, it has become difficult to close all the potholes in city and engineers have been instructed to use cold mix and when the rain stops, more asphalt should be taken up.

According to IMD, the city logged 14.5 mm rainfall from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm on Monday, and it predicted moderate to heavy rain and generally cloudy sky for the next 36 hours. The temperature may be 23 degrees Celsius max and 19 degrees Celsius minimum.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said 21,369 e-Khatas have been issued so far and 14,000 are still pending with Assistant Revenue Officers (AROs). By end of this week, majority of them will be cleared. Six lakh properties are in the draft e-Khata list and all owners will have to move to e-khata, he said.