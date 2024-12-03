FIR filed against police constable for alleged abuse and assault on sons, wife seeks protection

KALABURAGI: The University police here have registered an FIR against Tarasingh Rathod, a serving constable attached to District Armed Reserve Police Wing, based on a complaint against him by his wife on Monday.

Police said the woman has alleged that her husband used to sexually abuse her two sons and also verbally coerced them to watch their father engage in intimate acts with her (complainant).

She further said that her husband remains at home, creating an unsafe and intimidating environment.

She further added that he used to regularly beat both the sons with belts, stones and police sticks, and this has worsened their mental health, she complained.

She also said that these acts of violence have left them deeply traumatised. Her older son has been deprived of his education, as his father does not allow him to attend school.

She has requested suitable action to be taken on her husband and to provide protection to her and to her children.