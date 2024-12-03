Gaga over science gala

BENGALURU: Many of India’s premiere research and educational institutes of science can be found across Bengaluru. Let’s play a game. Take the city’s map and start a drinking game of darts with your friends where the targets are these institutions and you take a shot every time you hit near said targets. Chances are that by the end of the day everyone’s going to feel very sorry for their livers. For you don’t need accuracy in this rendition of darts to get hammered. That’s how many such places there are here.

So for a city riddled with research institutions of various kinds, a public festival celebrating Bengaluru’s scientific heritage seems like a natural progression in science communication. And guess what? Sci560 is such a festival presently going on in the city. Organised by Science Gallery Bengaluru (SGB) and funded by Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, this science carnival will go on till the end of December and features a sprawling exhibition, workshops and masterclasses facilitated by various experts catered towards the general public. But that’s not all there is to it. In January 2025, Sci560 will be hosting their film festival.

Despite science’s heavy presence in the city’s identity, many of its impressive feats seem to have escaped the public’s notice. Or so has observed Jahnavi Phalkey, science historian and founding director of SGB. “We have had prominent scientists, citizens, and also industrial people come in and say, ‘Oh, God, I didn’t know this!’ People might be aware of some things, but seeing how all this adds up and understanding why Bengaluru is what it is today is where this exhibition has been taking baby steps towards,” she says.