Karnataka records dip in AIDS infection rate, says Gundu Rao

Karnataka has 433 Family Counselling and Testing Centres and 2,592 Integrated Testing Centres, where free HIV testing and counselling services are provided.

This year alone, more than 3.98 million people were tested, with comprehensive health camps targeting high-risk groups. These centres and camps offered tests for conditions like tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, and sexually transmitted infections, alongside HIV testing.

The state also operates 90 antiretroviral therapy (ART) centres and 293 sub-ART centres, where nearly 4,00,000 people are registered for regular treatment.

Reflecting on the special ‘Test and Treat’ initiative, introduced in 2017, Gundu Rao said it continues to provide free ART treatment, regardless of infection stage, helping to reduce mortality rates among HIV-positive individuals.

“With 36 support centres providing psycho-social services, the state ensures adherence to treatment and follow-ups for those who miss appointments,” Gundu Rao said, emphasising that efforts also extend to youth engagement, with activities such as sports tournaments and quiz competitions reaching over 7.7 lakh students.