Karnataka records dip in AIDS infection rate, says Gundu Rao

BENGALURU: In a bid to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS prevention, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao led an awareness campaign on Monday to mark World AIDS Day. Centred around the theme, ‘Take the Rights Path: My Health, My Right’, the initiative highlighted the importance of human rights in ensuring access to necessary healthcare and support for those affected by HIV/AIDS.
According to department statistics, over the past decade, the infection rate in Karnataka has significantly declined from 1.77% in 2013-14, to 0.33% by October 2024, Gundu Rao highlighted and emphasised that all measures are in place to reduce the infection rate further. He added that among pregnant women, the infection rate dropped from 0.12% to 0.03% in the same period.
Karnataka has 433 Family Counselling and Testing Centres and 2,592 Integrated Testing Centres, where free HIV testing and counselling services are provided.
This year alone, more than 3.98 million people were tested, with comprehensive health camps targeting high-risk groups. These centres and camps offered tests for conditions like tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, and sexually transmitted infections, alongside HIV testing.
The state also operates 90 antiretroviral therapy (ART) centres and 293 sub-ART centres, where nearly 4,00,000 people are registered for regular treatment.
Reflecting on the special ‘Test and Treat’ initiative, introduced in 2017, Gundu Rao said it continues to provide free ART treatment, regardless of infection stage, helping to reduce mortality rates among HIV-positive individuals.
“With 36 support centres providing psycho-social services, the state ensures adherence to treatment and follow-ups for those who miss appointments,” Gundu Rao said, emphasising that efforts also extend to youth engagement, with activities such as sports tournaments and quiz competitions reaching over 7.7 lakh students.