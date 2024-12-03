SWM drivers and loaders launch hunger strike for regularisation

BENGALURU: Hundreds of drivers and loaders associated with Solid Waste Management (SWM) started hunger strike from Monday, demanding regularisation of service and Pourakarmika status.

Thyagaraj, President, Praja Hakkugala Vedike said these demands have been put forth before the palike several times, but the palike is yet to reciprocate. About 10,000 members engaged as drivers / loaders have to be recognised as Pourakarmikas as per IPD Salappa Commission Report. BJP leaders like former DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, opposition leader in Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and former Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Jagadish Hiremani visited and assured to prevail upon the state government to get justice to protesting members, he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Thyagaraj said, “Until and unless the government does not respond, the strike at Freedom Park will continue.”

The protesting drivers and loaders said, that they are the one who are in the forefront to clear the city’s waste and ensure the beautification, and it is the responsibility of the government and BBMP to treat them with respect, recognise and absorb them into palike.