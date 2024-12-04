Committed to supporting Arogya City’s vision: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday has said that Non-communicable diseases are growing rapidly across India, and tackling this epidemic one city at a time is a smart approach.

Taking part in an event to mark the completion of two years of Arogya City Bengaluru, a collective effort to help address Non-Communicable Diseases, foster mental wellbeing, and leverage technology to create a healthier future, on Tuesday, Dinesh said, “The state government is committed to supporting Arogya City’s vision of transforming Bengaluru into India’s First Arogya City.”

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family said, “While collective action from organisations is needed, it is equally important for each one of us to individually commit to leading a healthier life. If all of us take personal steps towards health as individuals, it will result in healthier families and a healthier Bengaluru”.

Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals, supporting the cause, said, “The focus on disease prevention and healthy living, the creation of wellness efforts, rather than treating illness in the Arogya City approach, is vital for our society. We need a large number of organisations to join the movement and make more collective impact.”