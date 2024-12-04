Future must engage with art, science, design as creative collabs: Bose Krishnamachari

BENGALURU: A new gallery space has always brought on considerable excitement for art enthusiasts. And when it has been conceptualised by none other than Bose Krishnamachari, artist, curator and the man behind the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, what else can one expect but a groundbreaking space!

The launch of Gallery D’Tale Archist in Whitefield recently was indeed a first. Set within a home furnishing store founded by Sreejith Pathangalil, this contemporary gallery has been imagined as a site to foreground art, design and technology. As director and partner of the venture, Bose Krishnamachari talks about his vision for D’Tale Archist.

The idea behind the gallery seems unique. You have clearly attempted to change conventional approaches to viewing art. Could you elaborate?

I believe that the future must engage with art, design and the sciences as creative collaborations. Various verticals must come together, whether they are cafes, educational institutions or organisations. That is precisely the concept on which Gallery D’Tale Archist is based on – as an eclectic site for exploring, learning and fostering imagination.

We envision conversations between artists, architects, scientists and designers through the shows here. I have also tried to break away from the practice of curatorial notes defining the context of an exhibition, and instead shifted the focus on bringing together diverse talents and perspectives.