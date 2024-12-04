Future must engage with art, science, design as creative collabs: Bose Krishnamachari

BENGALURU: A new gallery space has always brought on considerable excitement for art enthusiasts. And when it has been conceptualised by none other than Bose Krishnamachari, artist, curator and the man behind the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, what else can one expect but a groundbreaking space!
The launch of Gallery D’Tale Archist in Whitefield recently was indeed a first. Set within a home furnishing store founded by Sreejith Pathangalil, this contemporary gallery has been imagined as a site to foreground art, design and technology. As director and partner of the venture, Bose Krishnamachari talks about his vision for D’Tale Archist.
The idea behind the gallery seems unique. You have clearly attempted to change conventional approaches to viewing art. Could you elaborate?
I believe that the future must engage with art, design and the sciences as creative collaborations. Various verticals must come together, whether they are cafes, educational institutions or organisations. That is precisely the concept on which Gallery D’Tale Archist is based on – as an eclectic site for exploring, learning and fostering imagination.
We envision conversations between artists, architects, scientists and designers through the shows here. I have also tried to break away from the practice of curatorial notes defining the context of an exhibition, and instead shifted the focus on bringing together diverse talents and perspectives.
Your choice of an interior design store to showcase art is interesting. How did this partnership happen?
Sreejith Pathangalil is a self-made man, with a passion for art. I happened to meet him just before the fifth edition of the Kochi Biennale in 2022, when we were looking out for conversation chairs before the opening of the Biennale Pavilion. In just three days, he designed and produced the required furniture. Later, when he showed me the plan of the proposed store in Bengaluru, I found it to be the ideal location for a gallery that could blend white cube expressions with artisanal visions. I also found him to be the perfect person to partner with, as he was an artist turned entrepreneur who understood the sensibilities that inform creativity.
You have had two exhibitions at the gallery, which have been very well received. How was the experience and what are your plans for shows in the months ahead?
We have featured established artists, architects and designers, as well as emerging ones, from varied disciplines. Each show has been planned for 50 days and the schedule for the next one year is already in place. Besides the shows, we will be organising talk sessions with art practitioners, thinkers and academicians.
And finally, what does the term Archist imply?
Archists are those creative people who incorporate various forms of creation in their practice. Architects who make hand-drawn plans or designers who sculpt their designs are all archists. Although the term has been forgotten over time, I felt that it best encapsulates the core idea of this gallery.