Karnataka HC dismisses CID DySP Kanaka Lakshmi's petition regarding businesswoman suicide case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Kanaka Lakshmi B M, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) questioning the legality of the crime registered against her in connection with the suicide of businesswoman S Jeeva.
The high court also dismissed the application filed by the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru seeking directions to refer the crime to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probe.
However, the high court constituted the Special Investigation Team headed by Superintendent of Police Vinayak Varma, Anti Corruption Bureau, CBI, Bengaluru.
The two IPS officers of the state police wing are also part of the SIT. The court directed the SIT to take over the probe immediately and submit the report within three months.
Justice M Nagaprasanna pronounced the operative portion of the order which was reserved on the petition filed by Kanaka Lakshmi and Advocates’ Association. The details order is yet to be available.
Jeeva left behind a 13-page death note, which allegedly details the harassment and holds Kanaka Lakshmi, the investigation officer who was probing the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation scam, responsible for her decision to end her life.
On Friday, a special court in the city rejected the interim anticipatory bail application for Kanaka Lakshmi. In response, she moved the high court questioning the First Information Report (FIR) registered against her.
On November 22, 2024, the Banashankari police registered a case against Kanaka Lakshmi under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint filed by Sangeetha, the sister of Jeeva.
According to the complaint, Kanaka Lakshmi summoned Jeeva for interrogation between November 14 and 21, in connection with the Bhovi scam, during which she allegedly subjected her to severe harassment, demanding Rs 25 lakh. When Jeeva failed to comply, the harassment reportedly escalated, leading to her suicide on the morning of November 22.