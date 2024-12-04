Karnataka HC dismisses CID DySP Kanaka Lakshmi's petition regarding businesswoman suicide case

Jeeva left behind a 13-page death note, which allegedly details the harassment and holds Kanaka Lakshmi, the investigation officer who was probing the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation scam, responsible for her decision to end her life.

On Friday, a special court in the city rejected the interim anticipatory bail application for Kanaka Lakshmi. In response, she moved the high court questioning the First Information Report (FIR) registered against her.

On November 22, 2024, the Banashankari police registered a case against Kanaka Lakshmi under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint filed by Sangeetha, the sister of Jeeva.

According to the complaint, Kanaka Lakshmi summoned Jeeva for interrogation between November 14 and 21, in connection with the Bhovi scam, during which she allegedly subjected her to severe harassment, demanding Rs 25 lakh. When Jeeva failed to comply, the harassment reportedly escalated, leading to her suicide on the morning of November 22.