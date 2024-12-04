Vayu Vajra’s new record: Four lakh riders in November

BENGALURU: Thanks to the consistent surge in flyers to Kempegowda International Airport, the Vayu Vajra buses operated by the BMTC between the city and the airport have notched up a unique record in November. For the first time since it began operations in early 2008, the number of passengers who have used these air-conditioned, hi-tech buses in a month has crossed 4 lakh.

A total of 144 buses operate 990 trips daily in both directions to the airport along 17 routes.

Chief Traffic Manager, Operations, BMTC, G T Prabhakara Reddy told TNIE, “We had 4,07,531 commuters using the services of Vayu Vajra in November alone either to or from airport.

This is the first time we are crossing the 4 lakh number. This works to an average of 13,584 passengers per day. The revenue we generated was Rs 11,13,71,983.” It also marks the first time Vayu Vajra ticket fare revenue has crossed Rs 11 crore in a single month.

Reddy said no specific reason could be attributed to it. “The increase in flyers arriving or departing from KIA, our economical pricing compared to other modes of transport, comfort in travel and the additional routes and buses we are operating now based on demand could all be responsible,” he said.

A total of 51,863 kms are covered by the buses in a day. “The maximum number of trips - 216 - are operated by KIA 9 between KBS and KIA with 17 buses. The next highest in terms of trips is run by KIA 8 between Electronic City and KIA with 120 trips per day with 23 buses deployed, the CTM said.