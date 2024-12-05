Partial opening only of two suburban rail corridors by early 2027

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) will open up two lines partially for operations by first quarter of 2027. It would begin operations with 3-coach trains with a 10-min frequency which would be brought down to 5 minutes in future, said sources.

The Chikkabanavara-Yesvantpur stretching 8 km in Corridor-II would be opened to the public in December 2026 and after four months, the Heelalige to Benniganahalli extending to 17 km in Corridor-IV would be thrown open. All the four corridors of BSRP running 148 km would be opened by December 2028 or latest by June 2029, they said.

“With the Karnataka Cabinet last week approving the equity model for the procurement of the 306 coaches for the BSRP Project, its implementing agency, K-RIDE is now awaiting the Government Order (GO) from the State to proceed further,” sources added. Under the equity model, the Rs 4270 crore-project will be funded 50% each by Karnataka government and the Railways. The PPP model for coaches has been shelved.

A senior official told TNIE, “We are ready with the tender to be called in connection with the 306 coaches. As soon as the order reaches our hands, we will be writing to the Railway Board to get its nod regarding the 50% funding. As soon as its approval is obtained, we can float the tender.”

The tender would be open for competitive bidding. The bidder will have to present five different designs of the coach and K-RIDE would select one of them. “The plan is to have three-car trains initially and later convert them to six-car ones on the lines of Bengaluru Metro,” he said.