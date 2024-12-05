BWSSB likely to hike water tariff next year

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is set to increase water tariff for city users. The hike is likely to be announced in the new year, and a final decision will be taken at the next meeting, to be headed by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar has written to all 27 MLAs of the city, appealing to them to support the rate revision, highlighting severe financial stress the board is facing from the past few years. The water rate was last revised in November 2014.

The letter mentions a significant increase in expenditure incurred by the water board for other essential services and amenities, including electricity, in the past decade. Expenditure has increased by 107.3 per cent and maintenance cost is up by 122.5 per cent, while salaries and pensions have increased by 61.3 per cent, the letter said.

Besides, the board’s monthly expenditure is Rs 170 crore and revenue from water bills is only Rs 129 crore, leaving a deficit of Rs 41 crore. This deficit will be temporarily met by using funds earmarked for water supply to new areas, development of drainage infrastructure and new water connections, the letter stated, adding that if the water tariff is not revised, the board will face a loss of Rs 4,860 crore in the next five years.

Over the past few months, the DCM has been hinting at an increase in water tariff, and that it is inevitable for the board to survive.