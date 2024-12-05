Cantonment to Whitefield quadrupling by June 2025

BENGALURU: The quadrupling of the section between Bengaluru Cantonment and Whitefield would be completed by June 2025, said Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan on Tuesday.

In a statement released on social media as a follow-up of the Railway Parliamentary Standing Committee that visited Bengaluru last month, Mohan shared deadlines of numerous ongoing railway projects by the Constructions Division of the South Western Railway and K-RIDE, which is implementing the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project.

A senior railway official said that the MP had posed multiple queries to them on projects and these were the responses Railways had given him later.

The Committee, chaired by Kurnool MP Dr C M Ramesh and comprising 15 members, visited the Rail Wheel Factory on November 2.

The MP stated that the The Hosur-Salem line via Yesvantpur and the Baiyapannahalli-Hosur line will be in place by August next year. Regarding the Circular Rail Network, the survey for the Odarahalli-Devanahalli Segment has been completed and the Detailed Project Report submitted to the Railway Board for Rs 1638 crore on September 23.

Survey work was going on for the remaining six segments: Devanahalli-Malur-Heelalige-Hejjala-Solur-Nidavanda-Oddarahalli. Railway Board has sought the complete DPR by Feb 2025.

The other vent of the Panathur railway underpass will be commissioned by January 2025 and one vent has just been commissioned.